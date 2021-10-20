‘A Mircale’: All 21 Passengers Survive After Fire Destroys Airplane In Waller County

In what’s being called nothing short of a miracle, a group of passengers originally set to head to Boston to cheer on the Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series found themselves running from a flaming jet in Waller County on Tuesday (October 19). Luckily, there were no casualties and only two of the passengers suffered minor injuries.
Pilots steered the locally-owned MD-87 off the northern end of the Houston Executive Airport runaway near Interstate 10 and Morton Road, located west of Katy. The plane rolled off the end of the concrete, through the grass and into a field where most of the plane burned up.
21 people (18 passengers, three crew members) were on board the plane for its planned 10 a.m. departure according to Sgt. Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The two people who were injured were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.