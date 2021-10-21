KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re an R. Kelly supporter than you need to put in extra prayer for your boy. The feds placed him under suicide watch after his recent guilty conviction.

As spotted on Raw Story the disgraced crooner has been going through it since the conclusion of his federal trial in New York. According to attorney Steve Greenberg the U.S. Bureau of Prisons put the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer increase monitoring right after he was found guilty for sex crimes and racketeering. Greenberg did make it clear that the Chicago native has not expressed any desire to kill or injure himself but this approach is common practice in the federal prison system. The lawyer confirmed that the provision has since been lifted. He will be sentenced on May 4, 2022 for New York conviction and currently faces between 10 years to life in prison.

Kelly also faces 13 more sexual allegations including child pornography and obstruction. That trial, which was originally set for April 2020, has now been postponed to August 1, 2022 due to the pandemic. Court documents allege that he filmed several sexual encounters with three minors and that Kelly paid out a ransom in legal settlements to get the video copies back and ensure the silence of his victims.

Photo: Chicago Tribune

R. Kelly Put On Suicide Watch After Conviction was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.1: