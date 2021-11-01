The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 83 – Laura Rhodes-Levin

On this episode of the Public Affairs Podcast, we’re joined by Laura Rhodes-Levin, LMFT – the founder of the Missing Peace Center for Anxiety and a licensed therapist who specializes in the evaluation and treatment of anxiety, depression, and trauma. At The Missing Peace Center for Anxiety, therapy is combined with modern technology to help facilitate the brain to return to its senses and reach a feeling of well-being.

