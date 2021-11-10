Congratulations! Rickey Smiley Wins 2021 Marconi Award For “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year”

Entertainment News
Rickey Smiley serves as the head honcho for this very site and entertains daily on-air with his hit morning show, and thankfully his greatness was recognized at the 2021 Marconi Awards by winning “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year.”

Presented by the National Association of Broadcasters, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards honors both radio stations and on-air personalities alike for their excellence in broadcasting. The ceremony has existed since 1989 and contrary to its “cheesy” moniker was actually named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi.

Take a look below at the full list of NAB Marconi Radio Award winners:

Legendary Station of the Year

WSB-AM, Atlanta, Ga.

 AC Station of the Year

WTMX-FM, Chicago, Ill.
Legendary Manager of the Year

Ben Downs, Bryan Broadcasting

 Best Radio Podcast of the Year

“We Need to Talk,” WGTS-FM, Washington, D.C.
Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year

Rickey Smiley, Reach Media, Inc.

 CHR Station of the Year

KNDE-FM, College Station, Texas
Major Market Personality of the Year

The Musers – Dunham, Miller & Keith,

KTCK-AM, Dallas, Texas

 Classic Hits Station of the Year

WCBS-FM, New York, N.Y.
Large Market Personality of the Year

Ann Kelly, WDUV-FM, Tampa Bay, Fla.

 College Station of the Year

WPSC-FM, William Patterson University, Wayne, N.J.
Medium Market Personality of the Year

Dan Potter, KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Okla.

 Country Station of the Year

WYCD-FM, Detroit, Mich.
Small Market Personality of the Year

Frito and Katy, KNDE-FM, College Station, Texas

 News/Talk Station of the Year

WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C.
Major Market Station of the Year

KYW-AM, Philadelphia, Pa.

 Religious Station of the Year

WGTS-FM, Washington, D.C.
Large Market Station of the Year

KTMY-FM, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.

 Rock Station of the Year

KLOS-FM, Los Angeles, Calif.
Medium Market Station of the Year

KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Okla.

 Spanish Language Station of the Year

KLLI-FM, Los Angeles, Calif.
Small Market Station of the Year

WTAW-AM, College Station, Texas

 Sports Station of the Year

KTCK-AM, Dallas, Texas
Urban Station of the Year

WEDR-FM, Miami, Fla

 

The 2021 ceremony also marked the last for NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith, who will be stepping down at the end of the year. You can watch his farewell “State of the Industry Address,” along with the rest of the show, on-demand via NAB Amplify.

Congratulations, Rickey!

