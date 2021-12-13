Brian Courtney Wilson Brings A New Spin To A Christmas Classic | Get Up! Exclusive

Award-winning singer Brian Courtney Wilson brings a new spin to a Christmas Classic. Wilson has released a brand new holiday-themed EP, “At Christmas,” featuring the songs “This Christmas,” and “Give Me A Star.” You can also hear new versions of Nat King Cole‘s classic “The Christmas Song” the track you can hear below, “Someday At Christmas, made famous by the legend, Stevie Wonder.

Wilson talks about the new EP and the inspiration behind it. You can also see the Grammy-nominated singer in the McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour along with Yolanda Adams, Kurt Carr, James Fortune, The Walls Group and featuring BET’s Sunday Best winner Stephanie Summers.

