Love is in the air for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens.

The gymnast, widely considered the greatest of all time, and her boyfriend are officially engaged! Owens dropped down to one knee on Valentine’s Day and popped the question to Biles, who called the proposal the “easiest yes” she’s ever given.

“Woke up a fiancée!” she tweeted on Tuesday (February 15) along with a crying emoji and two ring emojis. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! @jjowens_3.”

The couple met before the pandemic swept the globe and became inseparable. While COVID-19 wreaked havoc on relationships and marriages alike, it only brought the two closer together.

In an interview with Texas Monthly, Owens said the global shutdown allowed the couple to get to know one another without the hassles of their careers.

“It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” he said. “So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

When Biles publicly spoke up about her mental health during the 2020 Olympics last year, Owens was there for support every step of the way. Now the Houston Texans’ defensive back is going to have The GOAT’s back, happily ever after.

Congrats!

She Said Yes! Simone Biles Is Engaged To Houston Texan Jonathan Owens was originally published on theboxhouston.com

