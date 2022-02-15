Houston Officials Offer $30K Reward For Info In 9-Year-Old Black Girl’s Shooting

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The city of Houston is working aggressively to solve a recent road rage incident that shockingly left a 9-year-old Black girl in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Officials have even gone as far as to raise $30,000 for anyone that can provide information that will lead to an arrest, especially because Mayor Sylvester Turner believes a handful of people know who did it.

NBC News reports that the family of Ashanti Grant recalled being cut off by a person driving a white GMC Denali pickup truck right before bullets began striking their own vehicle. Ashanti’s grandmother said following the melee, their calls for her name sadly received no answer.

More on the tragic story below, via NBC News:

“Video from a gas station captured the moment when the family pulled into a parking lot and realized that the fourth-grader, who was riding in the back seat had been shot in the head.

A $5,000 reward set last week for information leading to an arrest was raised Monday to $30,000, with Turner saying at the news conference that ‘people know’ who shot the young girl.

Turner thanked members of Ashanti’s family for being on stage with him and said the city is ‘praying’ for the girl’s recovery.

‘When things happen to our kids, we will go the extra step to find you — because we are talking about our children,’ Turner said.”

The Houston Mayor’s Office is asking for anyone out there to come forward to take those responsible for Ashanti Grant’s shooting off the street for good. Police Chief Troy Finner is even calling for the ones responsible to turn themselves in.

