Check out this lineup!! Get ready for a day of inspiration, family and fun as your 92.1 and Your Houston Area Chevy Dealers Present: Praise in The Park!

Join us Saturday, April 9 for live performances from Pastor Mike Jr, James Fortune, Kathy Taylor, Major, Brian Courtney Wilson & many more! Hosted by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Griff, Willie Moore Jr & Darlene McCoy!

This is a FREE concert for the city, so bring the whole family!

Praise in The Park: Full Lineup Announcement! was originally published on theboxhouston.com

