Healthy Ever After: Chasity Evans Provides A Regimen That Will Have Your Skin Feeling Heavenly

Healthy skin is one of the first things people notice about you in any given situation, making skincare one of the most important steps in the self care process.

For today’s “Healthy Ever After,” we spoke with licensed esthetician and SugarPop Aesthetics founder Chastity Evans to get her expertise when it comes to an effective regimen that will assure your natural beauty shines the brightest.

Given the fact that Chastity has helped Erica with her own skin health in the past, it was only right to bless the entire Get Up! church with the good word. From tips that the bald fellas out there like GRIFF can use when it comes to washing your face, to product recommendations for people with aging or sensitive skin, you skin is definitely in good hands when it comes to this fresh-face Black queen!

Get the facts on proper skincare from Chastity Evans in “Healthy Ever After” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

