H-E-B Presents 31 Days, 31 Women: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez #WomensHistoryMonth

We partnered with HEB this Women’s History Month to highlight ’31 Days, 31 Women’ and today we are celebrating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), whose power in Washington transcends her position as a congresswoman.

Rep. Pressley Speaks On Resolution To Remove Rep. Boebert From Committee Assignments

The 32-year-old New Yorker has pushed her boundary-breaking proposals from the fringes onto the Democratic agenda. And her influence extends beyond policy. No one has been more effective when it come to enraging the right—or energizing the next wave of challengers on the left.

They saw AOC win—and they’re ready to earn their own acronym.

