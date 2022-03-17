KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Wendy Williams called into Good Morning America earlier today to speak out about her ongoing health issues and her absence from her beloved talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. The daily show confirmed that although the 57-year-old didn’t want to appear on camera, she did want the public to hear from her directly, which is why she dialed into the morning show

The legendary talk show host started off the interview telling the audience that she is “absolutely” of “sound mind.” “[My] health is very well. And I’ve actually had a few appointments,” she explained “You know, I’m 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

when she’ll be “comfortable enough” to return to work, telling the audience that she’s “ very comfortable.” She continued, “You know, my partners with the show — everybody’s ready. Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.” Before ending the interview, Wendy spoke directly to her fans, telling them to “keep watching.” She also opened up aboutBefore ending the interview, Wendy spoke directly to her fans, telling them to She continued, “I’m going to be back on the Wendy show. Bigger and brighter than ever.” As previously reported, Wendy Williams has been absent from her daily talk show due to her ongoing health issues. While a plethora of guest hoss has filled in for Wendy while she’s been away, fan-favorite Sherri Shepherd was previously named as a permanent guest host for the dal talk sow and is set to officially take over the daily talk show’s time slot this fall. Don’t miss… Wendy Williams Is All Smiles As She Reveals New Boyfriend On Instagram Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving A Wellness Center In Miami, Says She’s ‘Doing Fabulous’

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Health Issues: 'I'm Going to Be Back' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

