The captain of the Original Screwed Up Click, Lil Keke celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, March 29th at one of Houston’s premier lounges, The Spot EaDo.

The Blue and Black affair consisted of complimentary Courvoisier drinks on the patio, Infused Shrimp & Grits, A Nacho Bar, Seafood Kabobs, and desserts that were inspired by some of Lil Keke’s most favored lyrics. The Don (Lil Keke) arrived in true class with a black-on-black sprinter as he was accompanied by his 2 sons and friends.

The guestlist was nothing short of legendary as some of Houston’s top tier talent arrived such as Slim Thug, DJ XO, D Reck of Wreckshop Records, G-Dash of Swisha House, Propain, Big Ash of 713 Motors, Killa Kyleon, and SUC members Big Pokey, Lil O, and Lil Flip. Guests were able to partake in Lil Keke’s special Cherry Cola Exotic Pop as well as complimentary Gas Gods items.

Many cheers were made throughout the evening along with several sing-alongs to some of Keke’s classic songs. “Although I’m 46, I feel like I’m 26 and truly blessed”, said Lil Keke!

Houston Showed Up & Showed Out For Lil Keke’s G-Day Party was originally published on theboxhouston.com

