Hot Spot: The Weeknd Becomes First Black Singer With 3 Diamond Records + Replaces Kanye West At Coachella

The Weeknd’s Expensive Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime Show Supplied Us With A Glorius New Meme

[caption id="attachment_941880" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Like previous Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Shows in the era of social media, Twitter found a way to meme the hell out of The Weeknd’s performance. There is nothing more polarizing in the country than the Pepsi Halftime Show during the Super Bowl. Each year we debate if the artist will live up to the bar set by Beyoncé or Prince. Whether they did is debatable. But one thing viewers can always agree on is the memes that immediately follow. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Sunday night (Feb.8), The Weeknd went through a medley of his hits during his expensive Super Bowl halftime show that the Canadian-born singer revealed cost him $7 million of his own money, and it went off without a hitch. But, that doesn’t mean Twitter won’t find a moment worthy of being deemed a meme. Whether it was The Weeknd’s interesting looking choir sporting red glowing eyes that backed him that had some users comparing them to the Jawas creatures from the Star Wars film franchise. https://twitter.com/E2TheBam/status/1358588338203201537?s=20 But the moment that had earned the singer born Abel Tesfaye meme of the night was when he walked into a golden maze of mirrors for a dizzying sequence featuring him the singer in his signature “After Hours” character surrounded by backup dancers who also were dressed up like him. https://twitter.com/itsmercadante/status/1358801021443727362?s=20 For the performance’s finale, The Weeknd and his army of “After Hours” clones took to the field for an impressive spectacle while performing his current smash hit “Blinding Lights.” https://twitter.com/ComplexMusic/status/1358592268165406722?s=20 Where The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV halftime show will live in the pantheon of performances is debatable. Still, at least he can say he got Twitter’s newest superstar and future collaborator, Dionne Warwick, to stan about it on Twitter. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/dionnewarwick/status/1358595543253962753?s=20 When it comes to memes, though, The Weeknd’s halftime performance is definitely top 10. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rhadTURsrw&feature=emb_title You can peep more reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty RELATED NEWS: Starboy: The Weeknd Will Be Headlining The Super Bowl Halftime Show HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE