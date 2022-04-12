KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Pusha T is probably one of the most underrated Hip-Hop veterans in the game. Having come into the fold as one-half of The Clipse (his brother, Malice being the other half), Pusha A Ton has been proving to be one of the wittiest and cleverest lyricists for the past two decades.

Though his brother has since retired from the gangsta rap genre in order to praise the Lord in his own way, Pusha continues to prove that when it comes to cocaine and drug game metaphors, you’ll be hard pressed to find someone better.

Recently sitting down with Charlamagne Tha God for a personal one-on-one interview, Pusha T reflects on his life and the changes he’s made to himself over the course of his career. Admitting that fatherhood made him a lot more selfless as he considered himself an “extremely selfish person,” Push really gives viewers an in-depth look at his train of thought these days and the man he’s become. Good for him.

Speaking about his upcoming project, It’s Almost Dry, Pusha says that the Kanye West and Pharrell produced album is his “best body of work” as he had “the best of both worlds in regards to production and in regard to two people who actually understand who I am (Kanye and Pharrell). They like two different things from me that I feel are both really great.” It would be most rappers dreams to have Kanye West and Pharrell produce their album.

Touching on his long-awaited collaboration with Jay-Z on “Neck & Wrist,” Pusha said “I treat the whole situation very delicately. I reach out to him when I feel like there’s absolutely nothing else great I can say on this record, and the only person who can give the record an uptick is somebody who I can’t say what they can say. I can’t speak what Hov speaks. I’m not there.”

No one’s on Hov’s level. Just sayin.

Check out the whole interview below and let us know what stuck out the most to you in the comments section below.

Pusha T Talks Fatherhood, Kanye West & Jay-Z With Charlamagne Tha God was originally published on hiphopwired.com

