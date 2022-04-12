Win Tickets to PJ Morton’s Private ‘Watch The Sun’ Viewing Party

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

PJ Morton is coming to Houston for an exclusive one-night viewing party for his latest project, Watch The Sun. Majic 102 has your way into this intimate event, but this is only for true PJ fans.

Take the quiz below for your chance to enter. Winner will be granted a pair of passes to attend the viewing party on April 24, which will also feature a Q&A with PJ and our very own Sky Houston and KG Smooth.

Once quiz is completed, those with correct answers will be drawn at random and contacted with ticket, time and location info!

