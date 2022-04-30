Chilli Reminds Of Us Her Killer Dance Moves In Viral Video

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Chilli took to Instagram recently to show that she’s still got the moves when she recorded herself dancing.

In a series of IG Reels, the beauty reminded fans and followers that she’s the queen of the dance when she completely recreated a choreographed dance routine from IG users @loicreyeltv, @yoofigreene and @cecebandit. In the first IG Reel, the beaut was shown rocking a pair of camouflaged sweats, a burgundy tank top and black sneakers as she danced the routine alongside her niece.

: @heisrema” “It’s always my niece’s close-ups at the end #MoreShenanigansOtw, ” she captioned the video before following up with, ‘Choreo: @loicreyeltv we love it!” and tagging the song, “

Check it out below.

But that wasn’t all the TLC singer shared on Instagram. She also posted a solo dance video of herself hitting the moves again, this time in a gym seemingly after a workout. For this look, the beauty kept it cozy cute in a pair of black sweats and a grey tank top with black sneakers. Similar to the first video, she showed off her dance moves in this one as well, making us all remember why we fell in love with TLC in the first place. “In my happy place! ,” she captioned this video before tagging the choreographers, “Choreo: @yoofigreene @cecebandit”

Check it out below.

Chilli has definitely still got the moves!

