As more and more begin to come out about the Uvalde mass shooting, it gets sadder. Witnesses are coming forward to share what they noticed about the tragic events that happened in Texas. Multiple parents noticed that there were plenty of police officers standing outside the building and not going in. They claim they couldn’t figure out how to get inside and brought up the fact that the shooter, Salvador Ramos was in the school for 90 minutes before he was killed.

Hear Rickey Unleashed to really get insight in the recent tragedies that have taken place due to gun violence.

Mass Shooting Crisis: Everything We Know Now About The Uvalde Mass Shooting [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com