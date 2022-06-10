Health Update: Why It Is Vital To Teach Our Black Children How To Swim [WATCH]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

No matter how old or young you are, Dr. Collier wants to express the importance of learning how to swim, specifically among Black children.

While on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, he shares some eye-opening data about why this is so crucial, and something that is very near to his heart.

“Black children trail most other groups and being proficient at swimming and drown at a higher rate than other groups. 64% or two out of three black children in the United States of America have little or no swimming ability. That’s compared to 45% for Hispanic kids and 40% for white use. Because of that, the CDC thinks that young black people between the ages of 18 and 19, drowned in swimming pools at rates five times higher than their white counterparts.” explains Dr. Collier, but wants to clarify that even those statistics are off because the distinction is much greater.

He shares tips for parents and family members on how they can help their kids get acclimated to the pool and shares a story of a woman who learned how to swim in her 50’s, so no matter what your age is, it is never too late to learn the proper ways to swim!

