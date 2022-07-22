KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Coming live from the 83rd Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated Grand Conclave in Charlotte, North Carolina, Attorney Ben Crump, and NAACP President Derrick Johnson join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. Ben Crump updates us on his various cases. Rob Adams, 23, was fatally shot in California by San Bernardino police. He also shares information on a black woman suing Harvard over slavery photos she claims are of her ancestors.

Listen to the interview below.

Ben Crump & NAACP President Derrick Johnson Discusses Justice During Omega Psi Phi Grand Conclave was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com