Our favorite former First Couple made headlines today when Barack and Michelle Obama attended their portrait unveiling at the White House, making this their first joint visit to the building since they left in 2017.

The emotional ceremony was history in the making as the portraits of the Obamas will depict the first Black President and First Lady alongside other US presidents and their spouses of the past.

The emotional ceremony featured remarks from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, as well as Barack and Michelle Obama, who felt completely honored by the gorgeous portrait reveal.

According to the NY Times, until now, the portraits, along with the identity of the artists, have been a well-kept secret but with the unveiling, the mystery has finally been revealed with Robert McCurdy credited with painting the former president and Sharon Sprung, credited with painting the former first lady.

But when it was time for Barack to speak in front of the crowd, we couldn’t help but swoon over how he gushed over his gorgeous wife, saying “I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle: her grace, her intelligence, and the fact that she’s fine,” he said, to cheers and applause from the audience. He then followed up with, “And I want to thank Robert McCurdy for taking on a much more difficult subject.”

We just can’t get enough of these two!

Barack Obama Gushes Over How Beautiful Michelle Obama Is During White House Portrait Unveiling: ‘She’s Fine!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com