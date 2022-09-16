KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

In the latest Viola Davis movie, she’s playing a female warrior that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. The actress shared that the training for the role was very intense for her, especially as a 56-year-old woman. She shares how intense the workouts were. She trained for five hours a day and it was mixed with running, strength training and more!! Hear all about the preparation for this film in the Hot Spot below.

Hot Spot: Viola Davis Feared Having A Heart Attack During Intense Workouts For ‘The Woman King’ [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com