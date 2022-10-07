Icons of H-Town Given Their Flowers At The Swisha House Experience [PICS]

Last night (Oct 6),fans came thru reppin’ hard for H-Town. The Swisha House Experience was one for the books and offered longtime fans of the iconic team an unforgettable trip down memory lane.Globally impacting the hip hop culture, the Swisha house remains a city staple and for the one night only experience, Swisha House ownersand Swisha House Creative Directorhonored the history of the iconic label.



Located at Sanman Studios, memorable photos from well-known album covers such as The Day Hell Broke Loose 2, as well as a series of canvas prints of classic cuts like, “Still Tippin.”

Watts took a moment to highlight the unforgettable work put in by members of Swisha House.

“This right here is an archive of a lot of the stuff where we started before we went major.” He said. “If you

don’t know your history, you don’t know your future”.



The night also included a projector with slideshows from Swisha House’s biggest hits, a Blue candy paint slab, album and mixtape covers adorned throughout the venue, in addition to official Swisha House merchandise. Lil Keke, D

Green, Magno, Big Tike, and Highway Yella were all in attendance.

It was not only a night to reminisce, but a celebration of sound, with our very own JMac kicking off a freestyle on the mic

that led to a playful battle with Swisha House members.



“One thing I learned while working with Swisha House was that we were in the moment. It was a part of everybody’s life and brought back memories for other people and me,” Mike Frost said.

Pioneer of the chopped and screwed sound, the spirit of, who passed on November 16, 2000, was felt throughout the evening.Dj Michael “5000” Watts stated: “We plan on doing more experiences like this soon, this is only the beginning, and every experience we create will be bigger and better. This right here is Volume One.”

