Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade are always giving us fashion goals again and we can’t get enough of their stylish looks!

The adorable couple was spotted on Instagram earlier this week where they donned stylish looks while spending time in New York City. And it’s official, with their consisteny fashionable slays, we can’t help but to label them as couple and fashion goals!

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared a photo carousel of herself alongside her hubby where they rocked coordinating ensembles that showed off their killer style and bodies.

Gab’s look was a blue and white checkered two piece look featuring a patterned blouse and matching maxi skirt She wore the top slightly unbuttoned at the midriff to show off her toned abs and killer bod. She paired the look with chunky black heels and minimal jewelry and wore her spring twists in two high buns with the backside down.

The former NBA baller matched his actress wife’s fly and donned an all black look featuring a black shirt and matching black slacks. He accessorized the look with white shoes and a white acket gave us a look as he held Gabrielle’s hand while posing for a few photos.

The stylish wife and mother shared the couple’s fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram, captioning the carousel, “We out here ” which we think is quite fitting for this fabulous look.

Check out the fashionable pics below.

It’s no doubt that with this couple, a couple that slays together stays together! What do you think about this couple’s style?

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Couple Style Goals In Latest Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com