Mariah Carey recently lost a trademark battle in trying to own the title of “Queen of Christmas.”

Sources state that the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer “applied for the exclusive right to use “Queen of Christmas.” “PrincessChristmas,” and “QOC” on everything from music, perfume, sunglasses, and coconut milk.” If successful she would’ve been able to sue anyone using the title and prevent any media outlet from labeling anyone else the “Queen of Christmas.”

She lost the battle to Elizabeth Chan, who is allegedly the world’s only full-time Christmas artist. The New York singer makes music exclusively for Thanksgiving and Christmas. She’s set to have released a Christmas-themed album every year since 2011 and originally dubbed the “Queen of Christmas” phrase back in 2018.

“This was a classic case of trademark bullying,” said Chan’s attorney Louis Tompros. “We are pleased with the victory, and delighted that we were able to help Elizabeth fight back against Carey’s overreaching trademark registrations.”

Chan also released an album titled Queen of Christmas in 2013 and is serious about the title.

Mariah Carey Is Officially Not The ‘Queen of Christmas’, But This Woman Is… was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com