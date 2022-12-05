Deion Sanders Leaves Jackson State For University of Colorado, Did He Sell Out The Culture? [WATCH]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

It is true that Deion Sanders is leaving Jackson State and taking his talents elsewhere. He shared that he’s taking a $5 million deal as the head coach at the University of Colorado. After being a part of HBCU culture for the past 3 years, he called his move an elevation.

There were mixed thoughts on Coach Prime’s decision to leave JSU. Some people thought he’s being a sell-out. Hear in What’s Trending the discussion on Deion Sanders.

