Beyoncé & Jay-Z Spotted With Kids At LAX, T.J. Holmes’s Estranged Wife Breaks Her Silence [WATCH]

Do you believe Beyoncé and Hov would actually fly commercial?! Gary breaks down the latest photos which spotted the Grammy Award-winning family leaving LAX with their 3 children, after returning back from an NYC trip and comes only a few days before Blue Ivy Carter’s 11th birthday (can you believe it?!)

Besides them looking like a regular family, there may not be as much tea around that story as there is this next one!

With one of the biggest “scandels” on the internet as we wrapped up 2022, it appears that T.J. Holmes‘s wife, Marilee Fiebig, is speaking out since his relationship with his Good Morning America co-host Amy Robach came to light.

Fiebig’s divorce lawyer, Stephanie Lehman, released a statement to the Daily Mail on Wednesday. In it, Holmes was called out for his “lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity.”

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Lehman said on behalf of her client, who’s also an attorney. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

Catch up with all the tea you missed this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

