For the first time ever, the Houston Rodeo will offer free admission for one day only.

Rodeo officials announced a new Community Day, which will offer free admission to the rodeo grounds—which includes the entrance to the carnival, livestock show and all attractions inside NRG Center and NRG arena—for all visitors until noon on Wednesday, March 8.

Houston Rodeo Announces Free Entry March 8 For Community Day was originally published on theboxhouston.com