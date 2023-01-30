The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Remembers Brandon Smiley [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

As we tragically reported yesterday, Brandon Smiley, the son of Rickey Smiley has passed away. Brandon is Rickey’s oldest son with his mother Brenda. He also has a daughter named Storm.

As Rickey takes time to heal and handle this heartbreaking news, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, including Gary, Rock-T, Special K, Brat, and Maria More all offer their condolences and share some cherished memories that they all experienced while being around Brandon and Rickey through all these years.

“We’ve been together for a long time, so we’ve watched our kids grow up. You know and. Brandon was like, you know, I call him nephew. We call him nephew,” said Special K before sharing some of those memories.

Rickey shared the news with everyone on Sunday (January 29th) of Brandon’s passing. No word on the cause of death at this time.

“I just had bad news this morning,” said Smiley in an Instagram video on his official account. “I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus.

A comedian in his own right, Brandon was also featured in the TV One reality show “Rickey Smiley For Real.” He was 32-years-old.

We’ll continue to keep Rickey, his family and Brandon in our thoughts and prayers and they appreciate if you do the same.

