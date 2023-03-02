KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, the African American Health Coalition’s (AfAHC) Men’s Health Taskforce will host a “Boys To Men’s Health Event”.

The event is a signature partnership of the AfAHC, Texas Southern University and National Black Leadership Initiative on Cancer (NBLIC) that engages boys and men of all ages with education about public health issues and provides resources as it relates to the social determinants of health (SDoH). This health event will feature mental health resources, a health fair with over 20 health related vendors, andan informal session to provide the participants with an outlet to talk through SDoH or mental health issues with professionals.

The AfAHC‘s men’s health task force was created to help black men reduce barriers to healthcare and health resources through our pillars of engagement, empowerment, education and advocacy. The AfAHC’s vision is to create sustainable and equitable solutions to men’s health disparities, eliminate preventable health issues among minority men and become a trusted resource for men’s health.

The Boys To Men Health Event will take place from 10:00am-1:00pm at the Judson Robinson Jr. Community Center, 2020 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004. Members of the Houston community and beyond are invited to join us for this FREE event.

For more information on this event, vendor opportunities, media inquiries or the AfAHC memberships, programs and services, please contact us by email at AfAHCHouston@gmail.com, by phone at 346-219-3412 or visit our website at AfAHCHouston.org.

Health is Wealth: Free Community Health Event Coming to Houston March 11 was originally published on theboxhouston.com