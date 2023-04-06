On this episode of The Undressing Room Presented by Macy’s, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan are discussing Jonathan Majors’ assault charges. Now that there is more information out, Lore’l and Claudia go in. They talk about how Majors’ lawyer released the text messages from the alleged women he was accused of assaulting. It did not have the reaction that they wanted.

They also talked about friendships and if you can really be a friend to someone if you never thought of their feelings? This comes off the heels of LaTocha Scott from Xscape not knowing how her groupmate, Kandi Burruss, felt all of these years. Also, we talk about Claudia’s back and forth online with Jennifer Williams from Basketball Wives. And our personal stylist, Miss Lawrence, joined the show to tell us how to step into this Spring and Summer season because we are OUTSIDE this year.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘A Star is Always Going To Be a Star’ | Episode 114 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com