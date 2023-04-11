You may want to think twice before plugging your mobile device up for a quick charge in public. The FBI warns against using free public charging stations, and for good reason.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
This practice is referred to as “juice jacking”. Crooks have managed to impact devices with malware via public charging stations. Hijackers can access your info from the USB port itself, or from tampered cables.
Related: Bishop Scammer? New York Preacher Infamously Robbed On Camera Arrested For Fraud, Lying To FBI
“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead,” FBI Denver tweeted.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The best advice for avoiding juice jacking is to plug your own charger into an electrical outlet.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Don’t Miss…
FBI Paid Informant To Disrupt 2020 BLM Denver Protests: Report
Apple Offers The “Buy Now Pay Later” Feature
Elon Musk Attacks Apple CEO After The Tech Company Allegedly Halted Advertisements
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Front Page News: FBI warns against using public charging stations was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Humble ISD Teacher Caught with Student at Hotel Under Investigation
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Legends of HipHop Starring Juvenile, 8Ball + MJG, Ying Yang Twins and Z-Ro
-
Gary’s Tea: Tokyo Toni Says She Will “Marvin Gaye” Her Daughter: Angela Responds
-
GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Reveals Texts From Alleged Assault Victim