Jedidiah Thurner: Love Has No Limits

What would it look like if we were willing to unite with anyone to do good and no one to do wrong? That’s what 1DayHouston is all about!
The leaders of Love Has No Limits wanted to do more. The nonprofit, led by Dominic Russo and Jedidiah Thurner, unites nonprofits, faith-leaders, and volunteers to tackle some of LA’s toughest issues, including homelessness, foster care, and re-entry from prison back into society.
Jedidiah Thurner of 1Day Houston caught up with Kandi Eastman to talk about the exciting initiative coming to the city this month.
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Gary’s Tea: Tokyo Toni Says She Will “Marvin Gaye” Her Daughter: Angela Responds
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Legends of HipHop Starring Juvenile, 8Ball + MJG, Ying Yang Twins and Z-Ro
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest
-
Enter to Win The Ultimate French Quarter Fest Experience, Presented by Chevron
-
Humble ISD Teacher Caught with Student at Hotel Under Investigation