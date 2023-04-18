KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors’ fall from grace continues as the Creed III actor was not only dropped from his PR firm the Lede Company and talent management Entertainment 360, due to “issues surrounding the actor’s personal behavior,” he has also been dropped by Valentino and will not attend the 2023 Met Gala. Majors and fashion house “mutually agreed” that the actor would not be attending this year’s Met Gala as one of its guests, Deadline reports.

Majors was arrested on March 25 following a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. After news of the alleged assault made headlines, Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry assured fans the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania villain would be vindicated. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Chaudhry said in an official statement. “Evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Yet, Chaudhry only released text messages between Majors and the victim, which seemingly made it worst.

“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you.”

Nor has there been any video released leading fans to believe Majors is guilty. Majors has been silent since the arrest but the court of public opinion is loud.

Jonathan Majors Dropped By Valentino, Won’t Attend The Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com