HBCU U KNOW: Dillard University Alum John Wesley Edward Bowen

It’s time for another HBCU Know! This morning, we’re heading to Dillard University to celebrate the incomparable John Wesley Edward Bowen Sr.!
Bowen was a college and university educator and among the first black men to ever earn a Ph.D. He was a multifaceted instructor who taught Greek, Latin, Church history, Hebrew and more. Prior to educating, he served in the Union Army during the Civil War and was a relentless advocate for equal rights.
Born a slave, his accomplishments prove that it’s not about where you start…it’s where you finish!
Dillard University is located in New Orleans, LA and was established in 1869. DU is a private four-year liberal arts and faith based-college. It was the first historically black university with a sound architectural plan. Other notable alumni from the University include actor Garrett Morris, Judge Carl Stewart, and Pulitzer Prize winner Jericho Brown.
