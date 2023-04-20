Quinta Brunson Demands Lawsuit Accusing Her of Plagiarizing Abbott Elementary Be Dismissed [LISTEN]

Quinta Brunson is demanding that a lawsuit accusing her of plagiarizing the Abbott Elementary idea and storyline be dismissed.

The Emmy award-winning writer and actress has been sued by aspiring actress, writer, and performer Christine Davis. Davis filed a suit based on the claim that she believes her show (including plot and characters),This School Year, was copied by ABC’s Abbott Elementary.

In the defendant’s motion, the team explains how the two productions are “wholly dissimilar”. The concepts of each show differ from the very first page of the treatments. While This School Year begins with a second grade teacher slamming a book against her face at the idea of a new school year, Abbott begins with a bubbly and optimistic second grade teacher gushing about her excitement to begin another year with her students.

Brunson, along with ABC network’s backing, is requesting that the court throws out the case and orders the plaintiff to pay all attorney fees.

