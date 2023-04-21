Win Tickets To Advanced Screening of New Film ‘Adam + Eve’

Listen up Majic Fam, here’s your chance to be one of the first to see the premiere of Adam + Eve, a love story with a different ending.

The film is written, directed and stars Brian Hooks and tells the story of an emotionally scarred ex-marine with intense trust issues finally meets the woman of his dreams. No sooner than he finds the strength to open up his heart and love, her checkered past comes to light resurrecting his emotional demons.

Register your email in the box below for your chance to win tickets to the screening, taking place April 26th right here in H-Town.

