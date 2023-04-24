Pavilion’s 2023 season – Summer Block Party presents Jodeci with SWV and Dru Hill on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. This concert is part of the Xfinity Concert Series.
Guests are encouraged to register to receive important show updates by texting SummerBlock23 to (877) 350-1693.
Summer Block Party: Jodeci, Dru Hill and SWV – August 26 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Lizzo Shut Down Candace Owens’ Fatphobic Comments With An Affirming Instagram Reel
-
Enter The Mostyn Law and 1-800-TRUCKWRECK 5K For Mother's Day Giveaway!!
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest
-
Megan Thee Stallion Accuses 1501 Certified Of Draining Its Funds
-
UPDATE: Private Investigator Details How Whitney Houston Was Murdered
-
Jonathan Majors Dropped By Valentino, Won’t Attend The Met Gala