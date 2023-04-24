KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Pavilion’s 2023 season – Summer Block Party presents Jodeci with SWV and Dru Hill on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. This concert is part of the Xfinity Concert Series.

Guests are encouraged to register to receive important show updates by texting SummerBlock23 to (877) 350-1693.

Summer Block Party: Jodeci, Dru Hill and SWV – August 26 was originally published on theboxhouston.com