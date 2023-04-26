Toni Braxton opens up about her near-death health scare—coming close to a “massive heart attack”.

The 55-year-old singer shares information about her heart surgery last fall, saying that she needed a coronary stent after suddenly finding a main artery 80% blocked. The life-threatening complication due to Lupus (which she was diagnosed with in 2008) could have been fatal if left undiscovered.

She admits to experiencing chest pain at the time, but believed it to be a physical reaction to the loss of sister, Traci Braxton, just months before.

“I know we’re all scared sometimes to go to the doctor. Especially for me having lupus, I was scared, I didn’t want to know. But I find that knowing is empowering and it gets my doctors on top of my lupus and my kidney health,” Toni Braxton tells People Magazine.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that attacks healthy tissues within the body. The Lupus Foundation of America wrote that black women develop lupus at younger ages and with more life-threatening complications.

It is recommended, especially for women of color, to schedule routine comprehensive exams.

Thankfully, doctors insisted on an exam and were able to quickly perform the surgery. Braxton says that the “traumatic” experience taught her to no longer put off medical tests.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show cast shares some “sweet” and fond memories with Toni and the entire Braxton family (especially mother Ms. Evelyn Braxton).

Toni Braxton Shares Near-Death Health Scare, Coming Close to a “Massive Heart Attack” [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com