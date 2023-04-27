Mayor Sylvester Turner invites everyone to join him for fun, food, and festivities at the 15th annual Family Day in the Park on Saturday, May 20, 2023, starting at 2 p.m. so don’t forget to mark your calendars and join us for a great time outdoors.

Mayor Turner’s 15th Annual Family Day in the Park is Saturday, May 15th was originally published on theboxhouston.com