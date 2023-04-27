It’s that time again!
The quarterly L.O.U.D.Radio & Press Junket for indie artists, actors, filmmakers, and all entertainment professionals returns to Houston June 2-4.
The mission? Simple: Put YOU, other aspiring artists, creatives and entrepreneurs and brand in front of the top media outlets that can bring awareness, and notoriety to your upcoming project, or light a fire under an existing release.
CLICK HERE TO ATTEND & LEARN MORE
Here’s the rundown:
Date: June 2nd-4th, 2023
Time: 1pm to 6pm
Location:
Marriott Westchase
2900 Briarpark Dr, Houston, TX 77042)
*Absoultley No drugs, alcohol, or weapons will be permitted
*Your ticket will be voided and not refunded if you arrive under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.
*Every attendee must have a ticket. Suggested attendees are Artist, Manager, Videographer
*No guest or entourage will be allowed in without an approved submission ticket
Artists: L.O.U.D. is Bringin’ the Music Industry to Htown June 2-4 was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
