Oh baby! It went down Thursday (April 27) as NFL fever took place in H-Town. Football fans gathered across the city for 2023 NFL Draft, and The Box Crew checked in with the crowds at Miller Outdoor Theater to take part in the draft festivities.
Our Houston Texans definitely surprised the world last night during the first round as we were able to snatch up two of the top three picks. That’s right: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud will join the squad as our signal-caller (No. 2 pick) and, following Houston’s trade up to the No. 3 pick in the draft, it was decided that Alabama’s Will Anderson will also be headed to The Lone Star State.
Bun B, Paul Wall, Lil Keke and company joined the celebrations, as a clip of the crew celebrating the Texans’ draft picks made its rounds online. Check out the video and more pics from last night’s draft celebration below.
For longtime Texas fans, the picks represent a promising future for the team.
97.9 The Box Celebrates NFL Draft Day H-Town Style!! was originally published on theboxhouston.com
