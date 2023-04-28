Singer, songwriter, record producer BABYFACE gives the Backstory of his career from The Deele to chart topping song writing for numerous artists and his own stellar run as a solo artist.
Backstory on social:
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
Babyface Joins The BackStory With Colby Colb Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Lizzo Shut Down Candace Owens’ Fatphobic Comments With An Affirming Instagram Reel
-
Enter The Mostyn Law and 1-800-TRUCKWRECK 5K For Mother's Day Giveaway!!
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
UPDATE: Private Investigator Details How Whitney Houston Was Murdered
-
Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest
-
Jonathan Majors Dropped By Valentino, Won’t Attend The Met Gala
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78