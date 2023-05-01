We’ve all experienced fomo at some point, but has this phenomenon led you to doing something that you wouldn’t normally do just to post it?

Fans and cast weigh in on instances where the fear of missing out caused them to post something that they ended up regretting.

One listener calls in about a time a game night dare led her to captioning a photo with “DM me if you’re trying to get freaky tonight”. The man she was dating blocked her right after, never to reach out again.

Not all fomo is this extreme, but even milder cases can still be influential.

A study found that among the 77% of Americans that admit to having food fomo, 57% have attempted to make the food at home themselves. On average, these social media users are trying four recipes a month that they’ve seen online.

It is important to remember that not everything you see online is truly what it seems, so you shouldn’t let it dictate too many of your decisions!

What’s Trending: What Has Social Media FOMO Led You to Post? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com