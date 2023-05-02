Jonathan Majors Believes Forensic Medical Experts Will Help Prove His Innocence [LISTEN]

Jonathan Majors is confident that the next court hearing will find him innocent of all domestic violence allegations.

He and his team believe that the opinion of a forensic medial expert will help put an end to claims of domestic assault at the upcoming trial (scheduled for May 9th).

“We have been transparent and cooperative…In fact, a forensic medial expert’s opinion show that the woman is lying,” Majors’ attorney said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Majors was arrested after allegedly physically fighting his girlfriend. Though his girlfriend recanted her statement soon after, some questioned the sincerity. Since the very first allegation, text messages, video footage, and statements from other accusers have also been released. The case is ongoing.

The Creed 3 Actor lost several partnerships following the arrest. His retracted opportunities included deals with Valentino, Lionsgate Entertainment, and a U.S. Army campaign to name a few.

Majors will be able to file a civil suit against the accuser if he is found innocent.

