Writers Strike Ceases Television Production in Hollywood [LISTEN]

Many of Hollywood’s film and television productions have been halted after the members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) go on strike.

The unions representing the writers said in a statement hours prior that they “voted unanimously to call a strike.” Over 11,000 walked out on Tuesday in an effort to fight against wage cuts and job threats due to new technology (like as ChatGPT, an artificial chat box).

Late night talks shows such as Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers have already taken a hit due to the loss of staff and started airing reruns. Saturday Night Live officially changed their show for this weekend as well.

The last strike, 15 years ago, lasted 100 days and caused over 60 television shows to shut down.

This time around, viewers may not feel the effects of the strike as immediately due to streaming platforms that make shows and movies readily available.

While artificial intelligence is evolving, there is no doubt that companies cannot make great television without great writers!

