Michael Rapaport is an American actor and comedian. He has appeared in over sixty films since the early 1990s, and starred on the sitcom The War at Home. He also appeared in Boston Public, Friends, Prison Break, Justified, and Atypical. Some of his notable film roles include True Romance (1993), Higher Learning (1995), Metro (1997), Cop Land (1997), Deep Blue Sea (1999), The 6th Day (2000), Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001), Big Fan (2009), and The Heat (2013). He also directed the award winning documentary Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest (2011).”
He’s also the host of the world wide phenomenon “I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast.”
Rapaport is hitting the road and will be in Houston May 5-6th for a special performance at Houston Improv. He caught up with us to talk comedy, Met Gala and so much more. Check out the interview below.
Michael Rapaport Talks Met Gala, Playoff Knicks PLUS The Future of Rap and AI was originally published on theboxhouston.com
