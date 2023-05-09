Black Tony gets emotional reminiscing about his recent “come up”, and wants to bless Jahlion for his birthday! He’s expecting to receive a huge monetary deposit from a lottery winner he found on Instagram…all he had to do was share his social security and bank information. Click to hear the full call!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
RELATED:
Black Tony Poses As HR for Time Off, Until Finding Out Its Payday
Black Tony Is Heartbroken Over “F.N.F” Rapper Glorilla [LISTEN]
Black Tony Has Arrived! Except It’s President’s Day, So Nobody Is Here [WATCH]
Black Tony Wants to Bless Jahlion for his Birthday was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Enter The Mostyn Law and 1-800-TRUCKWRECK 5K For Mother's Day Giveaway!!
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
UPDATE: Private Investigator Details How Whitney Houston Was Murdered
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Win A Pair of Passes to the American Black Film Festival in Miami
-
GMA’s Janai Norman Announces Pregnancy of 3rd Child
-
Loaded Chicken and Potatoes
-
LL Cool J Reveals Why He’s Not Invited to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch [WATCH]