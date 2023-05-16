Talk It Out Tuesday: Helping Kids Navigate Grief and Mourn Loss

Grief is challenging to process at any age, but this is especially true for children who are still learning emotional intelligence. Today on Talk it Out Tuesday our licensed counselor Yunetta Spring introduces special guest Seldon Peden II, the 13-year-old author of The Good Mourning: A Kid’s Support Guide for Grief and Mourning Death.

After the passing of his mother from ovarian cancer in 2015, he recognized how differently his dad and siblings dealt with the death. At the same time, Peden had classmates that in similar situations. He set out to provide a resource to help kids, just like himself, manage grief and loss.

A major factor of his grief was a support group led by a school counselor. He attests to the fact that asking questions and expressing his emotions were instrumental in helping him cope.

“I want youth to understand that it’s normal to not feel okay, and that things will get better,” he explains.

Peden explains that even adults can gain knowledge from the book, learning how to guide the children in their navigation of grief and loss.

Click the link to purchase the book on Amazon.

