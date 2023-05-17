KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

TikToker Christina Brown (@missxtinab) joins us to break down her viral video series about race, ethnicity, and the interconnectedness of Black culture around the globe.

Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.

Side Effects of Diaspora Wars (with Christina Brown) Small Doses Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com