NFL legend Jim Brown has passed away. A prominent civil rights leader, Brown was the NFL’s MVP in 1965 and had 106 rushing touchdowns, 126 total touchdowns, and 15,549 all-purpose yards.
In addition to his legendary on-field career, Brown served as a sports analyst on the small screen, while taking big screen acting roles in films like “Any Given Sunday,” “Mars Attacks,” “He Got Game,” and “Original Gangstas.”
He was 87 years old.
Sports, Entertainment Legend Jim Brown Passes at 87
